Nov 13 (Reuters) - Vereit Inc:

* Vereit to sell Cole Capital to an affiliate of CIM Group

* Vereit Inc - ‍in connection with transaction, Vereit may receive up to $200 million​

* Vereit - deal consideration comprised of $120 million cash paid at closing, up to $80 million in fees to be paid under 6-year services agreement​

* Vereit - ‍services agreement will require co to provide operational real estate support to cole capital for about one year​