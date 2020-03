BRIEF-Vergnet FY Operating Result Turns To Loss Of 0.4 Million Euros

March 31 (Reuters) - VERGNET SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 11.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 0.4 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 0.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 0.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC PLUNGE THE YEAR 2020 INTO UNCERTAINTY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ONE CONSEQUENCE OF THE EPIDEMIC IS THE DIFFICULTY OF PAYING CUSTOMERS DEPENDENT ON THE SALE OF OIL FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY PAYMENTS (THE PRICE OF OIL HAS BEEN CUT IN HALF IN ONE MONTH)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXCLUDING PRODUCTION AND COMMERCIAL SERVICES, THE GROUP OPERATES NORMALLY IN TELEWORK

* OUTLOOK: DEPENDING ON DURATION AND CONDITIONS OF EXIT FROM EPIDEMIC, GROUP WILL REVISE ITS FORECASTS