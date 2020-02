Feb 20 (Reuters) - VERIANOS REAL ESTATE AG:

* VERIANOS REAL ESTATE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT ISSUES NEW CORPORATE BOND

* FIRST TRANCHE HAS A VOLUME OF UP TO EUR 10 MILLION

* NEW BOND (ISIN: DE000A254Y19, WKN: A254Y1) HAS A MATURITY OF 5 YEARS

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FOR PRIVATE PLACEMENT STARTS 20 FEBRUARY 2020, AND EXPECTED TO END ON 3 MARCH 2020 AT 12:00 P.M.