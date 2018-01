Jan 2 (Reuters) - Vericel Corp:

* VERICEL CORP - ‍INITIATION OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH INNOVATIVE CELLULAR THERAPEUTICS FOLLOWING RECEIPT OF $5.1 MILLION UPFRONT,WARRANT PAYMENT FROM ICT​

* VERICEL - ‍UNDER DEAL,ICT WILL DEVELOP,DISTRIBUTE MACI EPICE,IXMYELOCEL-T,CARTICEL IN GREATER CHINA,SOUTH KOREA, SINGAPORE, OTHER COUNTRIES IN REGION​