BRIEF-Vericel Provides Business And Financial Updates

April 2 (Reuters) - Vericel Corp:

* VERICEL PROVIDES BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL UPDATES

* VERICEL CORP - FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE WITHDRAWN DUE TO UNCERTAINTY REGARDING IMPACT OF COVID-19

* VERICEL CORP - Q1 PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED PRODUCT REVENUES INCREASED APPROXIMATELY 21% OVER Q1 2019

* VERICEL CORP - AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, COMPANY HAD APPROXIMATELY $83 MILLION IN CASH AND INVESTMENTS AND CARRIES NO DEBT

* VERICEL CORP - CONTINUES TO MANUFACTURE MACI AND EPICEL AND MAINTAINS A SIGNIFICANT SAFETY STOCK OF ALL KEY RAW MATERIALS

* VERICEL CORP - AT THIS TIME THERE IS NO INDICATION THAT SUPPLY CHAIN INTERRUPTIONS WILL IMPACT COMPANY’S ONGOING MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS

* VERICEL CORP - CONTINUES TO PLAN FOR A MID-2020 SUBMISSION OF NEXOBRID BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: