May 5 (Reuters) - Vericel Corp:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.08 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 TOTAL NET PRODUCT REVENUES INCREASED 22% TO $26.7 MILLION, COMPARED TO $21.8 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2019

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, COMPANY HAD $83.3 MILLION IN CASH AND INVESTMENTS

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $26.3 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: