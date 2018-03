BRIEF-Verifone Reports Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share Of $0.06

March 8 (Reuters) - Verifone Systems Inc:

* VERIFONE REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q1 REVENUE $437 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $419.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.22 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.47 TO $1.50

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27 TO $0.28

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $0.66 TO $0.69

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $0.08 TO $0.09

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.787 BILLION TO $1.812 BILLION

* REAFFIRMS GROWTH OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.48, REVENUE VIEW $1.80 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP AND NON-GAAP NET REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $435 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP AND NON-GAAP NET REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $435 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.32, REVENUE VIEW $440.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S