Oct 17 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

* Verifone Systems Inc - ‍co, Alipay announced extension of their existing global partnership to Verifone Taxi Solutions​

* Verifone Systems -‍through deal, chinese consumers traveling in new york, las vegas will be able to pay for taxis in U.S. using Alipay mobile wallet​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: