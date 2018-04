April 9 (Reuters) - Verifone Systems Inc:

* VERIFONE SYSTEMS - VERTEX HOLDCO TO BE REQUIRED TO PAY FEE OF $186.6 MLN IF MERGER AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES - SEC FILING

* VERIFONE SYSTEMS - CO TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $86.6 MLN, UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, OR IF TERMINATED BEFORE NO-SHOP START DATE, $33.3 MLN FEE