BRIEF-Verifone Systems Unit Enters Asset Purchase Agreement With Curb Technologies

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Verifone Systems Inc:

* VERIFONE SYSTEMS SAYS ON DEC 11, UNIT ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CURB TECHNOLOGIES - SEC FILING

* VERIFONE SYSTEMS-PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, UNIT AGREED TO SELL TO CURB CERTAIN ASSETS&LIABILITIES OF VERIFONE TAXI SOLUTIONS BUSINESS FOR $30 MILLION IN CASH

* VERIFONE SYSTEMS SAYS IN RELATION TO AGREEMENT, UNIT RECEIVED 10 PERCENT EQUITY STAKE IN LIMITED LIABILITY CO THAT IS INDIRECT PARENT OF CURB

* VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC - CURB ALSO ASSUMED RESPONSIBILITY FOR $50.3 MILLION OF ASSOCIATED OPERATING LEASE COMMITMENTS