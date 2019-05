May 21 (Reuters) - Verily, Novartis, Otsuka, Pfizer And Sanofi:

* VERILY FORMS STRATEGIC ALLIANCES WITH NOVARTIS, OTSUKA, PFIZER AND SANOFI TO TRANSFORM CLINICAL RESEARCH

* VERILY - BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ORGANIZATIONS JOIN PROJECT BASELINE INITIATIVE TO ENGAGE MORE PATIENTS AND CLINICIANS IN RESEARCH