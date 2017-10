BRIEF-Verimark Holdings HY ‍revenue from cont ops rises 13.7 pct​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - VERIMARK HOLDINGS LTD:

* HY ‍REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED BY 13.7 PCT TO R209.7 MILLION (2016: R184.4 MILLION)​

* HY ‍GROSS PROFIT INCREASED BY 10.6 PCT TO R88.6 MILLION (2016: R80.2 MILLION)

* HY HEADLINE AND DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 1.0 CPER SHARE VERSUS 2.2 CPER SHARE YEAR AGO​​

* ‍NO DIVIDENDS WERE DECLARED FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017​

* SEES "TOUGHER RETAIL TRADING ENVIRONMENT" FOR REMAINDER OF 2017 YEAR​‍