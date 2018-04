April 12 (Reuters) - Verimark Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTS IMPROVED PROFITS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2018

* FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 29,5 AND 34,3 CENTS PER SHARE BEING AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 22,8% AND 42,8%

* STRENGTHENING OF RAND TOGETHER WITH INTRODUCTION OF A GREATER NUMBER OF EXCEPTIONAL PRODUCTS CONTRIBUTED TO IMPROVED FY SALES AND PROFITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: