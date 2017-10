Oct 10 (Reuters) - Verimark Holdings Limited

* TRADING STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017

* ‍FOR PERIOD ENDED AUG 2017 WILL RECORD A PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF BETWEEN R1,9 MILLION AND R2,4 MILLION​

* ‍SEES HEPS BETWEEN 0,92-1,12 CENTS FOR PERIOD ENDED AUG VERSUS HEPS OF 2,18 CENTS​