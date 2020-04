BRIEF-Verimatrix Suspends 2020 And 2021 Objectives

April 21 (Reuters) - Verimatrix SA:

* $20.0 MILLION REVENUE IN Q1 2020

* 2020 AND 2021 OBJECTIVES ARE SUSPENDED UNTIL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT IMPROVES AND REGAIN VISIBILITY

* TIGHT CONTROL OF EXPENSE TO PRESERVE PROFITABILITY AND CASH FLOW WHILE INVESTING IN LONG-TERM GROWTH

* COMPANY LARGELY DELEVERAGED WITH A SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION TO FACE GLOBAL PANDEMIC SITUATION

* COMPANY’S FINANCIAL DEBT MATURES IN JULY 2022 (EUR 16 MILLION “OCEANE” CONVERTIBLE BONDS) AND FEBRUARY 2026 ($44 MILLION BULLET PRIVATE LOAN)

* AS OF APRIL 15, 2020, COMPANY’S CONSOLIDATED CASH POSITION WAS $46 MILLION (COMPARED WITH $54.0 MILLION, AT DECEMBER 31, 2019), IN LINE WITH OPERATING PLAN AND BUSINESS SEASONALITY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19 EPIDEMIC ON WORLDWIDE ECONOMIES REMAIN DIFFICULT TO QUANTIFY AND FORECASTING IS A CHALLENGE AS OF NOW