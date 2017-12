BRIEF-Verint Reports Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Verint Systems Inc:

* VERINT REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.58 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY REVENUE $280.7 MILLION VERSUS $258.9 MILLION

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $282.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* VERINT SYSTEMS - EXPECT TOTAL REVENUE OF $1.14 BILLION WITH A NARROWER RANGE OF +/- 1% FOR YEAR ENDING JANUARY 31, 2018

* SEES DILUTED EPS OF $2.75 AT MIDPOINT FOR YEAR ENDING JANUARY 31, 2018

* VERINT SEES NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $1.215 BILLION WITH RANGE OF +/- 2% AND ADJUSTED EPS OF $3.00 AT MIDPOINT FOR YEAR ENDING JAN. 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: