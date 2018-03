March 28 (Reuters) - Verint Systems Inc:

* VERINT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REVENUE OF $1.230 BILLION WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT

* VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.26

* VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.05

* VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MILLION