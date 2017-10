Sept 14 (Reuters) - Verisign Inc

* VERISIGN INC - ‍ANNOUNCED THAT APPROXIMATELY 1.3 MILLION DOMAIN NAME REGISTRATIONS WERE ADDED TO INTERNET IN Q2 OF 2017​

* VERISIGN INC - ‍INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 1.3 MILLION DOMAIN NAME REGISTRATIONS GLOBALLY EQUATES TO A GROWTH RATE OF 0.4 PERCENT OVER Q1 OF 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: