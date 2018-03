March 19 (Reuters) - Veritas Investments Ltd:

* SEES FY18 ‍UNDERLYING NPAT OF NZ$1.5 MILLION - NZ$1.7 MILLION​

* ‍RESTATES GUIDANCE FOR FY18 TO REVENUE OF NZ$23 MILLION - NZ$24MLN, EBITDA PRIOR TO SIGNIFICANT ITEMS OF NZ$4.2 MILLION - NZ$4.6 MILLION