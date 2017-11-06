BRIEF-Veritone posts Q3 loss per share $1.31

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Veritone Inc

* Veritone reports financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2017

* Q3 loss per share $1.31

* Q3 revenue rose 60 percent to $3.7 million

* Q3 revenue view $5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Veritone Inc - ‍$2.6 million in total contract value (TCV) of new bookings received during quarter, compared with $394,000 in prior year period​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: