BRIEF-Verizon Communications Q3 adj. EPS $0.98
#Market News
October 19, 2017 / 11:44 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Verizon Communications Q3 adj. EPS $0.98

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc:

* Q3 earnings per share $0.89

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.98 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $31.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $31.45 billion

* Sees ‍full-year 2017 consolidated revenues, on an organic basis, to be fairly consistent with 2016​

* Qtrly wireless retail postpaid net additions ‍603,000​ versus 442,000 net additions

* Sees ‍full-year 2017 consolidated adjusted EPS trends to be similar to consolidated revenue trends​

* Sees ‍consolidated capital spending for 2017 to be at lower end of range of $16.8 billion to $17.5 billion​

* Verizon’s third-quarter 2017 earnings include a 1-cent-per-share impact as a result of natural disasters in Florida and Texas​

* Qtrly wireline fios video net subscriber losses 18‍​,000 versus 36,000 net additions last year

* Company’s ‍pre-commercial 5G fixed wireless broadband trials are continuing, and company is on track to share trial results later in Q4​

* In the media business, Oath revenues were $2 billion in Q3, and integration of AOL and Yahoo is ‘ahead of internal expectations​’

* Qtrly wireless retail postpaid churn ‍0.97 percent versus 1.04 percent​

* Qtrly wireline FIOS internet net subscriber additions 66,000‍​ versus 90,000 net additions last year

* Company had 109.7 million wireless retail postpaid connections and 5.6 million wireless retail prepaid connections at end of quarter‍​

* Q3 earnings includes 2 cents per share in acquisition and integration related charges in connection with Yahoo and other acquisitions​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

