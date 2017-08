June 13 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc:

* Verizon completes Yahoo acquisition, creating a diverse house of 50+ brands under new Oath subsidiary

* Given inherent changes to Marissa Mayer's role with Yahoo resulting from closing of transaction, Mayer has chosen to resign from Yahoo

* Tim Armstrong, former CEO of AOL, is now CEO of Oath, which is part of Verizon's media and telematics organization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: