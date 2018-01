Jan 17 (Reuters) - Verizon:

* VERIZON AND NBA EXPAND MULTI-PLATFORM CONTENT AND TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW INNOVATION COMPONENT

* VERIZON - BEGINNING WITH NBA ALL-STAR 2018 IN LOS ANGELES, NBA & CO TO UNVEIL SERIES OF COLLABORATIONS

* VERIZON - NBA, VERIZON WILL WORK TOGETHER ON GLOBAL YAHOO FANTASY EXPERIENCES, INCLUDING NEW, SIMPLIFIED OFFICIAL NBA FANTASY FORMAT