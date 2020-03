BRIEF-Verizon Says Not Able At This Time To Estimate Impact Of Covid-19 On Financial Or Operational Results

March 17 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc:

* VERIZON - NOT ABLE AT THIS TIME TO ESTIMATE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON FINANCIAL OR OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* VERIZON - IMPACT OF COVID-19 COULD BE MATERIAL

* VERIZON - COVID-19 MAY AFFECT ABILITY OF SUPPLIERS AND VENDORS TO PROVIDE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES TO CO

* VERIZON - SOME FACTORS COULD INCREASE DEMAND FOR CO'S PRODUCTS, WHILE OTHERS COULD DECREASE DEMAND OR MAKE IT MORE DIFFICULT FOR CO TO SERVE CUSTOMERS