March 12 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc:

* SINCE EMERGENCE OF CORONAVIRUS, CO HAS NOT SEEN A MEASURABLE INCREASE IN DATA USAGE

* INCREASING CAPITAL GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $17 - $18 BILLION TO $17.5 - $18.5 BILLION IN 2020

* INCREASING ITS CAPITAL GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $17 - $18 BILLION TO $17.5 - $18.5 BILLION IN 2020