March 23 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc:

* VERIZON - WILL WAIVE OVERAGE CHARGES AND LATE FEES TO SUPPORT CUSTOMERS WHO MAY BE FINANCIALLY AFFECTED BY COVID-19 CRISIS

* VERIZON -FROM MARCH 25 TO APRIL 30, WIRELESS CONSUMER & SMALL BUSINESS CUSTOMERS TO SEE ADDITIONAL 15GB OF DATA ADDED TO PLAN FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: