Aug 14 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc

* Verizon announces an increase to the waterfall cap in, early participation results of, and election of early settlement for, its tender offers for 29 series of notes of Verizon and certain of its subsidiaries

* Verizon - ‍offers will expire on August 25, 2017 unless extended or earlier terminated by Verizon​