Verizon Communications Inc:

* VERIZON TO REPURCHASE DEBT SECURITIES

* VERIZON - HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025

* VERIZON - DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BILLION OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11