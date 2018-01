Jan 26 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc:

* OATH ANNOUNCES NEW CFO TO TAKE COMPANY THROUGH NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH

* ‍OATH - ANNOUNCES THAT VANESSA WITTMAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* OATH- WITTMAN HAS PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO AT DROPBOX, MOTOROLA, AND MARSH & MCLENNAN

* ‍OATH SAYS FORMER CFO HOLLY HESS WILL TAKE ON A NEWLY CREATED ROLE AT VERIZON WHERE SHE WILL LEAD VERIZON'S $10 BILLION COST SAVINGS INITIATIVE​