BRIEF-Verkkokauppa.com Q1 Operating Profit Rises To EUR 3.4 Mln

April 24 (Reuters) - Verkkokauppa.com Oyj:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 125 MILLION VERSUS EUR 116 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 3.4 MILLION EUROS (2.3)

* COMPANY’S OUTLOOK FOR 2020 EXPECTS REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN 510-530 MILLION EUROS (2019: 504 MILLION EUROS) AND COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT TO BE BETWEEN 12-15 MILLION EUROS (2019: 11.3 MILLION EUROS).

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS RESOLVED TO PAY AFTER REPORTING PERIOD A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 0.053 EUROS PER SHARE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TOO EARLY TO ESTIMATE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ECONOMY AND CONSUMER BEHAVIOR.

* COMPANY'S PREPARATIONS FOR ENTERING OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI DURING 2020 PROCEED ACCORDING TO PLAN