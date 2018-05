May 4 (Reuters) - VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ:

* REG-VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ: INTERIM REPORT FOR 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2018: REVENUE GREW BY 2.5% IN Q1 AND EBITDA WAS ON THE SAME LEVEL AS IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 2.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 102.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 100.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FINANCIAL GUIDANCE - UNCHANGED