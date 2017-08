July 14 (Reuters) - VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ

* Q2 REVENUE EUR 99.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 80.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 EBIT EUR 2.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS RESOLVED TO PAY A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 0.042 EUROS PER SHARE

* IN 2017, COMPANY'S REVENUE AND COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT ARE EXPECTED TO EXCEED LEVEL OF 2016.