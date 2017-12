Dec 1 (Reuters) - VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ:

* ‍ADJUSTS ITS REPORTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR 2017 AND 2016​

* SAYS ‍HAS UNDERESTIMATED REFUNDS IN 2016 YEAR-END ACCOUNTS​

* ‍SPECIFIES ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2017​

* ‍2017 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED LEVEL OF 2016​

* 2017 COMP. OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE BELOW 2016 AT LEVEL OF ABOUT 8 - 10 MILLION EURO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)