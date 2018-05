May 4 (Reuters) - VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ:

* REG-VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ TO START TO ACQUIRE THE COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

* MAXIMUM NUMBER OF SHARES TO BE ACQUIRED IS 40,000, WHICH REPRESENTS ABOUT 0.09 PERCENT OF ALL SHARES

* SHARE ACQUISITIONS WILL COMMENCE AT EARLIEST ON 7 MAY 2018 AND THEY WILL END AT LATEST ON 31 AUGUST 2018

* MAXIMUM SUM TO BE USED FOR SHARE ACQUISITIONS IS EUR 0.5 MILLION, WITH A MAXIMUM PRICE PER SHARE OF EUR 7.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)