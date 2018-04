BRIEF-Vermilion Energy Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy

April 16 (Reuters) - Vermilion Energy Inc:

* VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP.

* VERMILION ENERGY - DEAL COMPRISED OF $1.23 BILLION IN VERMILION SHARES PLUS ASSUMPTION OF APPROXIMATELY $175 MILLION IN DEBT

* VERMILION ENERGY INC - ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS

* VERMILION ENERGY INC - ARRANGEMENT INCLUDES A RECIPROCAL BREAK FEE OF $40 MILLION

* VERMILION ENERGY INC - AS A RESULT OF DEAL,CO REVISING 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF 86,000 TO 90,000 BOE/D

* VERMILION ENERGY - INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MILLION TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS

* VERMILION ENERGY - BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT

* VERMILION ENERGY - ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND