BRIEF-Vermilion Energy Announces Reductions To Capital Program And Monthly Dividend

* VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES REDUCTIONS TO CAPITAL PROGRAM AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND

* VERMILION ENERGY INC - BOARD APPROVED REDUCTION TO 2020 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $80 TO $100 MILLION

* VERMILION ENERGY INC - REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET OF $350 TO $370 MILLION IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER 2020 ANNUAL PRODUCTION OF 94,000 BOE/D TO 98,000 BOE/D

* VERMILION ENERGY INC - THUS FAR, HAVE HAD NO OPERATIONAL OR SUPPLY CHAIN IMPACTS FROM COVID-19

* VERMILION ENERGY INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A REDUCTION TO MONTHLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.115 CDN PER SHARE TO $0.02 CDN PER SHARE