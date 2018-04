BRIEF-Vermilion Energy Quarterly FFO Per Share C$1.29

April 26 (Reuters) - Vermilion Energy Inc:

* VERMILION ENERGY INC ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* QUARTERLY FFO PER SHARE C$1.29

* Q1 2018 PRODUCTION DECREASED BY 4% FROM PRIOR QUARTER TO 70,167 BOE/D

* WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018

* WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE PREVIOUS FULL YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 75,000 TO 77,500 BOE/D

* INCLUDING PRODUCTION FOR SPARTAN ACQUISITION AFTER CLOSING, CO’S REVISED 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE IS 86,000 TO 90,000 BOE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: