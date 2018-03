BRIEF-Vermilion Energy Reports Q4 FFO $1.49/BASIC SHARE

March 1 (Reuters) - Vermilion Energy Inc:

* VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* VERMILION ENERGY INC - Q4 2017 PRODUCTION INCREASED 8% FROM PRIOR QUARTER TO AN AVERAGE OF 72,821 BOE/D

* VERMILION ENERGY INC - FUND FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS IN Q4 2017 WAS $1.49/BASIC SHARE

* VERMILION ENERGY- IN CONJUNCTION WITH ACQUISITION OF SOUTHEAST SASKATCHEWAN LIGHT OIL PRODUCER, INCREASED 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $325 MILLION FOR 2018

* VERMILION ENERGY INC - SEES FY PRODUCTION RANGE OF 75,000 TO 77,500 BOE/D IN CONJUNCTION WITH ACQUISITION OF SOUTHEAST SASKATCHEWAN LIGHT OIL PRODUCER

* VERMILION ENERGY INC - IN OCT 2017 ANNOUNCED 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $315 MILLION WITH CORRESPONDING PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 74,500 TO 76,500 BOE/D