BRIEF-Vermilion Energy Reports Q4 Fund Flows From Operations Of $1.38/Share

March 6 (Reuters) - Vermilion Energy Inc:

* VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2019 RESERVES AND RESOURCES INFORMATION

* VERMILION ENERGY - Q4 2019 PRODUCTION AVERAGED 97,875 BOE/D, REPRESENTING A 1% INCREASE FROM PRIOR QUARTER

* VERMILION ENERGY INC - FUND FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS IN Q4 2019 $1.38/SHARE

* VERMILION ENERGY - EXPECT A RESUMPTION OF A POSITIVE TREND FOR COMMODITY PRICES

* VERMILION ENERGY - IN SHORT-TO-MEDIUM TERM, BELIEVE COVID-19 REPRESENTS A HARD-TO-QUANTIFY SET OF MACRO RISKS

* VERMILION ENERGY INC - DETERMINED THAT A REDUCTION TO OUR DIVIDEND IS MOST PRUDENT COURSE OF ACTION AT THIS TIME

* VERMILION ENERGY - ACCORDINGLY, BOARD HAS APPROVED 50% REDUCTION IN MONTHLY DIVIDEND TO $0.115 PER SHARE, OR $1.38 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS

* VERMILION ENERGY INC - HAVE HAD NO OPERATIONAL IMPACTS FROM COVID-19 TO-DATE