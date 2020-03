Vermillion Inc:

* VERMILLION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* VERMILLION INC - QTRLY PRODUCT VOLUME INCREASED 93% TO 3,854 UNITS

* VERMILLION INC - QTRLY PRODUCT REVENUE INCREASED 62% TO $1.3 MILLION

* VERMILLION INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.03