March 17 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc:

* VERMILLION INC - ON MARCH 11, CO, UNIT AND QUEST DIAGNOSTICS, ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 4 TO TESTING AND SERVICES AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* VERMILLION INC - PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO EXTEND TERM OF TESTING AND SERVICES AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 11, 2019 TO MARCH 11, 2023

* VERMILLION INC - PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, CO HAS AGREED TO PAY ANNUAL FEE OF $75,000 FOR SERVICES OF PART-TIME QUEST PROJECT MANAGER Source : (bit.ly/2vy8TL8) Further company coverage: