BRIEF-Vermillion Posts Quarterly Net Loss Per Share $0.04

May 14 (Reuters) - Vermillion Inc:

* VERMILLION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 PRODUCT VOLUME INCREASED 58% TO 3,654 UNITS UP FROM 2,313 UNITS IN Q1 OF LAST YEAR

* Q1 PRODUCT REVENUE INCREASED 55% TO $1.2 MILLION UP FROM $779 THOUSAND IN Q1 OF LAST YEAR

* Q1 TOTAL NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS INCREASED BY 47% COMPARED TO Q1 OF LAST YEAR

* REVENUE ON A PER TEST PERFORMED BASIS FOR PRODUCT REVENUE WAS $324 IN Q1 OF 2020 COMPARED TO $337 IN Q1 OF 2019

* ANTICIPATE SOME PRICE APPRECIATION IN Q2 AS CIGNA CONTRACT COMMENCED APRIL 1, 2020

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $0.04