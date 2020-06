June 11 (Reuters) - Vermillion Inc:

* VERMILLION, INC. ANNOUNCES REBRANDING AND COMPANY NAME CHANGE TO ASPIRA WOMEN’S HEALTH INC.

* VERMILLION INC - COMPANY'S COMMON STOCK WILL TRADE ON NASDAQ STOCK MARKET UNDER NEW TICKER SYMBOL "AWH" EFFECTIVE JUNE 12, 2020