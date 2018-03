BRIEF-Vernalis Provides Update On Strategic Review And Formal Sale Process

March 15 (Reuters) - Vernalis Plc:

* UPDATE ON STRATEGIC REVIEW AND FORMAL SALE PROCESS

* VERNALIS PLC - BOARD ALSO ANNOUNCES THAT AS PART OF STRATEGIC REVIEW IT HAS DECIDED TO SEEK OFFERS FOR COMPANY

* VERNALIS PLC - HAS APPOINTED EVERCORE AS ITS FINANCIAL ADVISER FOR STRATEGIC REVIEW AND FORMAL SALE PROCESS

* VERNALIS - WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT, CO WILL BEGIN TO WIND DOWN ITS US COMMERCIAL BUSINESS; WILL CLOSE ITS US COMMERCIAL BUSINESS BY END OF SEPT. 2018

* VERNALIS PLC - ALL OF STAFF IN US BUSINESS WILL CONTINUE TO BE EMPLOYED UNTIL MIDDLE OF MAY 2018

* VERNALIS - CONTINUE TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC OPTIONS INCLUDING POTENTIAL SALE OF CO AS A WHOLE; BOARD HAS SET TARGET DATE FOR CONCLUDING ACTIVITY OF 30 SEPT. 2018