BRIEF-Verona Pharma Announces U.S. FDA Response To End-Of-Phase 2 Briefing Package For Ensifentrine In COPD

May 14 (Reuters) - Verona Pharma PLC:

* VERONA PHARMA ANNOUNCES FDA RESPONSE TO END-OF-PHASE 2 BRIEFING PACKAGE FOR ENSIFENTRINE IN COPD AND OUTLINES PHASE 3 ENHANCE CLINICAL PROGRAM

* RECEIVED WRITTEN COMMENTS FROM U.S. FDA IN RESPONSE TO ITS END-OF-PHASE 2 BRIEFING PACKAGE FOR NEBULIZED ENSIFENTRINE

* RESPONSE SUPPORTS VERONA PHARMA PROGRESSING WITH ITS PLANNED PHASE 3 CLINICAL PROGRAM

* IS ACCELERATING PREPARATIONS FOR PHASE 3 CLINICAL PROGRAM TO START LATER IN 2020