Feb 27 (Reuters) - Verona Pharma PLC:

* VERONA PHARMA PLC - FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019, REPORTED OPERATING LOSS OF £41.1 MILLION (FULL YEAR 2018: £25.6 MILLION)

* VERONA PHARMA PLC - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 AMOUNTED TO £30.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: