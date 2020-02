BRIEF-Verona Pharma Reports FY Operating Loss Of 41.1 Mln Stg

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Verona Pharma PLC:

* VERONA PHARMA REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FULL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* POST-PERIOD END, REPORTED POSITIVE TOP-LINE PHASE 2B RESULTS WITH NEBULIZED ENSIFENTRINE

* DAVID ZACCARDELLI, PHARM. D., APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* MARK HAHN APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019, REPORTED OPERATING LOSS OF £41.1 MILLION VERSUS £25.6 MILLION IN FULL YEAR 2018

* REPORTED LOSS PER SHARE OF 30.3 PENCE FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 VERSUS: LOSS PER SHARE 18.9 PENCE IN FULL YEAR 2018

* NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 OF £33.8 MILLION VERSUS £18.1 MILLION IN FULL YEAR 2018