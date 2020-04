BRIEF-Verona Pharma Says Cash Position Of 20.8 Mln STG At March-end

April 30 (Reuters) - Verona Pharma PLC:

* VERONA PHARMA PLC - FDA HAS ADVISED THAT IT WILL PROVIDE A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO COMPANY ON ITS END-OF-PHASE 2 PACKAGE, RATHER THAN HOLDING A MEETING

* VERONA PHARMA PLC - EXPECTING TO RECEIVE FDA RESPONSE DURING Q2 OF 2020

* VERONA PHARMA PLC - NET CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AT MARCH 31, 2020 AMOUNTED TO £20.8 MILLION (DECEMBER 31, 2019: £30.8 MILLION)

* VERONA PHARMA PLC - QTRLY OPERATING LOSS OF £11.2 MILLION (THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019: £7.8 MILLION)

* VERONA PHARMA - INITIATION OF PHASE 3 FOR ENSIFENTRINE FOR TREATMENT OF COPD ANTICIPATED LATER THIS YEAR, SUBJECT TO SECURING ADDITIONAL FUNDING