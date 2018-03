BRIEF-Verona Pharma Says Positive Top-Line Data From Phase 2B Trial Of RPl554

March 26 (Reuters) - Verona Pharma Plc:

* VERONA PHARMA REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE DATA FROM PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL OF RPL554 FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF COPD

* PRIMARY ENDPOINT MET; RPL554 PRODUCED CLINICALLY AND STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN LUNG FUNCTION AT ALL DOSES

* VERONA PHARMA - CLINICALLY RELEVANT SECONDARY ENDPOINTS WERE ALSO MET, INCLUDING STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT, PROGRESSIVE IMPROVEMENTS IN COPD SYMPTOMS

* RPL554 WAS WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS IN THIS FOUR WEEK 400 PATIENT STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: