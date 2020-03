March 17 (Reuters) - Verra Mobility Corp:

* VERRA MOBILITY- DUE TO UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING GLOBAL OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 VIRUS, DURATION, AND OVERALL BUSINESS IMPACT, WITHDRAWING 2020 GUIDANCE

* VERRA MOBILITY CORP - TAKING ACTION TO MITIGATE FINANCIAL IMPACT TO ITS BUSINESS BY REDUCING VARIABLE COSTS ACROSS BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/39WCSLv Further company coverage: